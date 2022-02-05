Sports Minister inaugurates Mysuru District Wrestling Association

February 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that though the word ‘match-fixing’ is more referred to cricket in India, Sports Minister K.C. Narayanagowda maintained that there is nothing like ‘match-fixing’ in wrestling as no wrestler would compromise.

He was speaking after inaugurating Mysuru District Wrestling Association at Dattagalli here on Friday.

Noting that it is happy to note that a Wrestling Association has been formed in old Mysuru region, Narayanagowda assured of all help if the Association submits a list of requirements and facilities including construction of a ‘Garadi Mane.’ Contending that there is no match-fixing in wrestling bouts, he said he learnt that there is lack of trained wrestling coaches in the State.

Asking the wrestlers to choose senior and achiever wrestlers as coaches, the Minister said that he wanted to see Mysuru hosting a major wrestling event.

Stating that he had sought the Sports Ministry from the Chief Minister, he said that he is happy to be the Minister for Sports.

Maintaining that the Union Government, in its annual Budget presented on Tuesday last, has allocated a whopping Rs. 3,400 crore for the Sports Ministry, Narayanaowda said that perhaps this is for the first time that such a huge amount has been earmarked for sports.

Referring to Jakkur Flying Training School at Bengaluru, Narayanowda, recalling that the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas had given 214 acres of land at Jakkur, said that he has started development works at the ground for the re-start of the Flying School, which was shut down a few years ago.

Stressing on the need for shunning differences among political leaders for promoting wrestling, Narayangowda said that there are plans for providing Health Insurance cover for wrestlers.

MLA L. Nagendra, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Corporator J. Gopi, Congress leader M.N. Naveenkumar, Basava Marga Foundation Founder S. Basavaraj, Mysuru District Wrestling Association President Pailwan Manjunath, Working President Pailwan Hemanthkumar Gowda and others were present.