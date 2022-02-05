16 parks in KR Assembly segment to be converted as theme-based parks

February 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that 16 parks in the Assembly segment will be converted as theme-based parks. Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, Ramdas said that there are a total of 114 parks in KR Assembly constituency and these will be developed at a total cost of Rs. 24 crore in the first stage.

Pointing out that grants has been released and tenders will be invited shortly, he said that there are plans to take up crematoriums and burial grounds development and establishment of Day Care park for senior citizens at a cost of Rs. 25 crore in the second stage.

Noting that every park will have a distinctive building design, a toilet, a Yoga Mantapa, drinking water facility, CCTV camera, a security cabin, a Police chowki, gym equipment, children amusement facility etc., Ramdas said that the parks will also have a Music Therapy facility and weekend music and orchestra programmes.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas addressing a press meet at a private hotel in city yesterday. He is flanked by MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Mayor Sunanda Palanetra.

Continuing, Ramdas said that the theme-based parks will feature the life of great saints and personalities such as Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Prime Minister Modi, Women’s Park, Akashvani Park, Children’s Park, Science Park, Yoga, Sports Park etc.

Also, a Harmony Park will be constructed in memory of the padayatras taken out by late Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji and Sri Madara Channaiah Swamiji in Mysuru.

Besides the statues of the two Seers will be installed in the park, he said adding that the Sports Park will propagate desi games. The Science Park will feature the contributions made by Indian scientists to the world and the life and times of great Indian scientists such as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, J.C. Bose and C.V. Raman. The Children’s Park will feature career options, the right path to achieve success in the chosen field and life values, among other things.

Akashvani theme-based park will focus on India’s contribution to the world, the journey of radio, the life of Dr. M.V. Gopalaswamy etc., Dr. Ambedkar theme-based park will feature the life and times of Dr. Ambedkar, who is regarded as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution,’ a statue of Buddha, an LED screen to display documentaries on Dr. Ambedkar etc.

Modi development theme-based park will feature the story on how Narendra Modi, a tea vendor from Gujarat rose to become the Prime Minister of the country, details about various Central Government schemes, programmes, plans, projects, initiatives, schemes etc., introduced by Modi, a replica of Railways etc.

The Senior Citizens Day Care Park will take care of senior citizens from 9 am till 6 pm every day. The park will focus on healthcare of senior citizens, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat scheme, an indoor sports facility, a library, supply of tea/ coffee and afternoon meals to senior citizens etc.

Replying to a query on a Supreme Court ruling which said that spaces in parks should not be utilised for construction of buildings, the MLA said that the SC ruling will be honoured and buildings will come up in less than 5 percent of the space available. School children would be taken to one theme-based park every Saturday, he added.

Referring to development of crematoriums, Ramdas said that there are 14 crematoriums and burial grounds in KR Assembly segment and there are plans to develop all of them in accordance with the religions they are attached to. Also there are plans to issue death certificates and distribute last rites financial aid to family members of the deceased at the crematoriums itself, he pointed out.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, Geetha Champaka and Chaya, leaders Vaneesh and Vadivelu were present at the press meet.