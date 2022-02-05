PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Statue of Equality’ this evening

February 5, 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad today. During his visit, the PM will attend the 50th anniversary celebration of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru, and later dedicate to the nation the 216-feet ‘Statue of Equality.’

In a series of tweets, Modi wrote, “I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation.”

“At 5 PM, I will join the programme to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality.’ This is a fitting tribute to Sri Rama-nujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us,” the PM said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorates the 11th century Bhakti Saint Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

The statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals — gold, silver, copper, brass and zync — and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

During the programme, 3D presentation mapping on the life journey and teaching of Ramanujacharya will also be showcased, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the statue, it added.