Furniture warehouse at Chamundi foothill gutted

June 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed at the foot of Chamundi Hill early this morning as a major fire broke out at a furniture godown, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Thick smoke billowing from the godown was visible as far as Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar and the residents assumed it was forest fire. Due to smoke and smell of burning furniture, residents heard peacocks and bird squawks for a long time.

Fire was first noticed between 6.30 am and 7.30 am by walkers at Sangam Furniture Warehouse owned by one Azeem. It spread fast due to highly combustible materials like thermocol, leather and cotton materials.

The Warehouse is located close to Mysuru Police Firing Range on Chamappaji Road (near Horse Park, Nazarbad). A major part of the building housed decorative items including false ceilings, wall hangings, floorings, pillars, arches, plywood materials and scaffolding.

As fire engulfed the entire godown, eye-witnesses first alerted the Warehouse staff who were fast asleep at a separate enclosure nearby. Before fire engines arrived, over 80 percent of the building and materials were destroyed.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and as per the fire staff, 90 percent of the items have been reduced to ashes. Fire-fighters worked tirelessly for over four hours to douse the flames.

According to employees of the Warehouse, a complaint will be filed at the jurisdictional Krishnaraja Police Station after the initial damages and probable causes are determined. As per fire-fighters, electric short-circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire.

They, however, ruled out sabotage as the building is bound by walls on all the four sides and it would be difficult for someone to enter the compound and set fire. The actual cause of the accident is being ascertained, said fire services personnel.