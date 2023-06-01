GTD holds ‘Dhanyata Samagama’: Reiterates commitment to serve people

June 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) had organised a ‘Dhanyata Samagama,’ a mega event at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantap at Kuvempunagar in city on May 30 to thank the voters of the Constituency for re-electing him again in the recent Assembly elections.

“I had taken up all the responsibilities in Chamundeswhwari Constituency, including that were supposed to be taken up by Grama Panchayats, to develop the Constituency as well as to ensure people’s welfare. I owe my victory in the elections to Goddess Chamundeshwari and reiterate my commitment to serve the people of my Constituency,” said GTD.

“Prior to elections, it was believed that I will join Congress party and myself and Siddharamaiah will fight the elections together. Even the people wanted that we should go together.

Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka had also held talks with me and promised Chamundeshwari ticket for me, besides considering the name of my son Harish Gowda for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat,” he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Devegowda said that instead of concentrating on North Karnataka which is BJP’s stronghold, they both chose to give importance to win more seats from old Mysuru region.

“Earlier, BJP candidates used to get just 10,000 to 20,000 votes. But this time they have secured 50,000 votes. Despite this, BJP has managed to win just one seat out of 11 in Mysuru distric. The campaign of Modi and Amit Shah didn’t help BJP but proved disastrous for the JD(S),” said Devegowda who opined that survival is more important than elimination of political rivals.

Congratulating the new Government led by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Devegowda said: “everyone has to accept people’s verdict in a democracy. Siddharamaiah has a good concern for Chamundeshwari Constituency.”

Devegowda expressed the confidence that being a good statesman, Siddharamaiah will give more grants to develop Chamundeshwari and wished that by the grace of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the new Government will implement all the ‘guarantees’ announced during election.”

Thanking former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and MP Pratap Simha for their help in getting a grant of Rs. 55 crore during the tenure of previous BJP Government for Chamundeshwari, Devegowda said that in addition, he has provided grants worth Rs. 50 crore for Hootagalli Town Muncipality under Amrut Yojane, Rs. 60 crore for Srirampura Town Panchayat and Rs. 39 crore for Rammanahalli.

“I held talks with former CM Bommai and Housing Minister V. Somanna and 2,700 housing units are being built for the poor at Mandakalli and the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project is nearing completion,” explained Devegowda.

He also exhorted party workers to prepare themselves for forthcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections to be held shortly.

Hunsur MLA and G.T. Devegowda’s son G.D. Harish Gowda, former Mayor R. Lingappa and other leaders were present.

The ‘Dhanyata Samagama’ programme is being held to thank the voters and party workers of Chamundeshwari Constituency who have elected G.T. Devegowda for the third time on JD(S) ticket. Despite a strong wave in favour of the Congress party in the State, you have all blessed G.T. Devegowda. The development works carried out by G.T. Devegowda during his just one-year tenure as Minister in the Coalition Government are something which cannot be matched by anybody. —G.D. Harish Gowda, MLA, Hunsur Constituency.