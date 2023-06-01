Transport Commissioner inspects accident spot that claimed 10 lives

Rumble strips, widening of stretch, clearing of jungle to be taken up near Kurbur village on Mysuru-Kollegal Highway, T. Narasipur
T. Narasipur: Following the recent ghastly road accident involving a car and private bus near Kurbur village on Mysuru-Kollegal Highway (NH-766) that claimed 10 lives of tourists from Ballari and the cab driver from Srirangapatna, the Officers of Transport Department have pulled up their socks to find solutions for the black spots to make the stretch traffic friendly.
Commissioner for Transport (South Zone) Mallikarjun, who inspected the accident spot yesterday along with the Officers of his Department and Police, termed the recent incident as unfortunate.
“At the outset, it appears that the accident occurred due to the negligence of drivers, but there are instances of accidents happening on the Highway. In this wake, we will take related measures to control the rate of accidents, by convening a meeting of Officers under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner. Measures will be taken on laying rumbles, widening the road and clearing the jungle among several other preventive steps,” assured Commissioner Mallikarjun.
The deliberations of the meeting will be sent to the Central Office and Government. The plans will be executed after discussing with the Officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Forest and Transport Departments. The meetings will be held at District Road Safety Committee in place at every districts, added Mallikarjun.
He also inspected the mangled remains of the car and bus parked near Mugur Police Station.
Commissioner for Transport, Mysuru District, Dr. C. T. Murthy, RTOs of Mysuru L. Deepak and Bheemanagowda Patil, RTO of Chamarajanagar Lathamani, Honorary Secretary of Mysuru District Private Bus Owners Association K. Vajregowda and T. Narasipur Town Police Inspector Mahesh were present during the inspection.
More officers visiting and more committee meetings.
The reral issue is the basic culture of Indians-no law abiding nature, brutal intention to overtake to spped up etc.. which the car cukture is encouraging them. Add to this, the sheer traffic on the highway, in this country whose population outstrips that of China.
Many bmore serious accidents will happen in the Mysore-Bangalore highway,in a few moths time.
No amount of inspections and committee meetings of officers can cure these Indian maladies.
Planning a highway requires professionals with highway engineering education and training, certification and experience.
Highways in India are not new by now. Yet, these accidents have become more and more common.
Planning and engineering works can only do so much. Professionalism does not exist in India , whether it is healthcare, engineering construction, and good driving. Indians by recent nature- I means after independence, have become very self-centred and that accounts for graft, poor quality of any effort. Indians need discipline, whether one is educated or not. Whether one is a professional or not. Look at so many greedy specialists in medicine, who cause so much midery to patients. The rich patients leave for Singapore where one can expect professionalism from medical specialists.
Railways in India are centuries old. Yet, there are so many issues when a new epress train is planned and becomes functional. The routes created are anything but fit for purpose.