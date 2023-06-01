Transport Commissioner inspects accident spot that claimed 10 lives

June 1, 2023

Rumble strips, widening of stretch, clearing of jungle to be taken up near Kurbur village on Mysuru-Kollegal Highway, T. Narasipur

T. Narasipur: Following the recent ghastly road accident involving a car and private bus near Kurbur village on Mysuru-Kollegal Highway (NH-766) that claimed 10 lives of tourists from Ballari and the cab driver from Srirangapatna, the Officers of Transport Department have pulled up their socks to find solutions for the black spots to make the stretch traffic friendly.

Commissioner for Transport (South Zone) Mallikarjun, who inspected the accident spot yesterday along with the Officers of his Department and Police, termed the recent incident as unfortunate.

“At the outset, it appears that the accident occurred due to the negligence of drivers, but there are instances of accidents happening on the Highway. In this wake, we will take related measures to control the rate of accidents, by convening a meeting of Officers under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner. Measures will be taken on laying rumbles, widening the road and clearing the jungle among several other preventive steps,” assured Commissioner Mallikarjun.

The deliberations of the meeting will be sent to the Central Office and Government. The plans will be executed after discussing with the Officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Forest and Transport Departments. The meetings will be held at District Road Safety Committee in place at every districts, added Mallikarjun.

He also inspected the mangled remains of the car and bus parked near Mugur Police Station.

Commissioner for Transport, Mysuru District, Dr. C. T. Murthy, RTOs of Mysuru L. Deepak and Bheemanagowda Patil, RTO of Chamarajanagar Lathamani, Honorary Secretary of Mysuru District Private Bus Owners Association K. Vajregowda and T. Narasipur Town Police Inspector Mahesh were present during the inspection.