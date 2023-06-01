Rain havoc in Kodagu
News, Top Stories

Rain havoc in Kodagu

June 1, 2023

584 electric poles, 26 transformers worth about Rs. 70 lakh damaged

Madikeri: Though the countdown for monsoon has begun, pre-monsoon rains, accompanied by gusty wind, thunder and lightning which lashed Kodagu from Apr. 1 till yesterday (May 31), has caused huge loss to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

The rains and wind have damaged 584 electric poles and 26 transformers causing a loss of about Rs. 70.36 lakh, according to Kodagu District Management unit. During the last 24 hours, rains which lashed parts of Kodagu, have brought down 26 electric poles causing a loss of Rs. 2.60 lakh. From March, rains have damaged 24 houses and lightning struck a house damaging it. Revenue Department officials visited the spots and have conducted inspection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching