Rain havoc in Kodagu

June 1, 2023

584 electric poles, 26 transformers worth about Rs. 70 lakh damaged

Madikeri: Though the countdown for monsoon has begun, pre-monsoon rains, accompanied by gusty wind, thunder and lightning which lashed Kodagu from Apr. 1 till yesterday (May 31), has caused huge loss to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

The rains and wind have damaged 584 electric poles and 26 transformers causing a loss of about Rs. 70.36 lakh, according to Kodagu District Management unit. During the last 24 hours, rains which lashed parts of Kodagu, have brought down 26 electric poles causing a loss of Rs. 2.60 lakh. From March, rains have damaged 24 houses and lightning struck a house damaging it. Revenue Department officials visited the spots and have conducted inspection.