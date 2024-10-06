Furry friends steal the show
October 6, 2024

Dogs of 45 breeds captivate visitors at Dasara Pet Show

Mysuru: With over 600 pet owners registering to showcase their beloved animals at the Dasara Pet Show, organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services as part of Raitha Dasara, more than 45 dog breeds — totalling over 520 — along with cats and birds, captivated attendees at the event held at JK Grounds in the city this morning.

As of yesterday evening, 480 registrations had been completed, with spot registrations continuing today. By 11.30 am, a total of 520 registrations had been recorded, and pet owners were still arriving to register their pets for the show and competition till noon.

Pet owners from across the State and city brought their dogs, showcasing an impressive array of breeds including Maltese, German Shepherd, Lhasa Apso, Tibetan Mastiff, Indian Mastiff, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Miniature Pinscher, Irish Setter, Akita, Labrador, Golden Retriever, Dogo Argentino, Bichon Frisé, Great Dane, Dalmatian, Pit Bull, Cane Corso, American Bully, Boxer, Beagle, Welsh Corgi, French Bulldog, Chow Chow, Dutch Shepherd, St. Bernard and Rottweiler.

Indigenous breeds like Mudhol and Rajapalayam also made their presence felt. A dog show competition is also being conducted in four categories — adult male, adult female, sub-adult, and puppies — where dogs are judged in four rings based on their walking style, behaviour, and obedience to commands.

Dr. Sudha Murty, former Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and current Rajya Sabha Member, attended the Pet Show with her Golden Retriever, Gopi. She registered Gopi for the competition on the spot.

Dr. Murty shared that she learned about the Pet Show and competition and decided to participate with her dog. She has written four books featuring Gopi, which have been translated into many languages. A portion of the royalties from these books has been allocated to Gopi, who uses it to feed stray dogs. “Gopi is a bigger social worker than I am,” she quipped with a smile.

Present at the event were Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee Special Deputy Officer Dr. M. Krishnaraju, Working President K.H. Ravi, Assistant Secretary and Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr. Nagaraj, among others.

