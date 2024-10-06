NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail on Mysuru-Bengaluru route

October 6, 2024

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the newly launched NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail (Vande Metro), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will cater to short distances, specifically routes like Bengaluru to Mysuru and Bengaluru to Tumakuru.

“These trains are designed for cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru. The distance between Bengaluru and Mysuru is 135 km — an ideal span for rapid rail, allowing us to operate at a high frequency. Routes like Bengaluru to Mysuru and Bengaluru to Tumakuru are perfect for the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail,” he stated in Bengaluru yesterday.

Engineered for high-speed connectivity between cities located 150-200 km apart, these trains will reach a maximum speed of 130 km/h. Similar to the Vande Bharat trains, the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail boasts faster acceleration and deceleration, significantly reducing travel times, according to the Minister.

The NaMo Bharat trains promise a world-class travel experience, with the first rake manufactured at ICF, Chennai. They aim to replace the existing mainline EMUs (MEMU), providing a metro-like experience with options for both seating and standing.

Each 12-coach train can accommodate 1,150 seated passengers and 2,058 standing passengers. Unlike traditional metros that primarily serve urban stations, the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail will connect inter-city destinations, effectively linking urban centres with their surrounding areas and catering to a broader travel range.

The trains feature cushioned sofas for seating and air-conditioned coaches. While many observers note a resemblance to the Vande Bharat Express, the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail offers more characteristics of suburban metro trains, including automatic sliding doors and engines at both ends. Additionally, the service will be unreserved, enabling passengers to purchase travel tickets just before departure.