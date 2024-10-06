NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail on Mysuru-Bengaluru route
News, Top Stories

NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail on Mysuru-Bengaluru route

October 6, 2024

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the newly launched NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail (Vande Metro), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will cater to short distances, specifically routes like Bengaluru to Mysuru and Bengaluru to Tumakuru.

“These trains are designed for cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru. The distance between Bengaluru and Mysuru is 135 km — an ideal span for rapid rail, allowing us to operate at a high frequency. Routes like Bengaluru to Mysuru and Bengaluru to Tumakuru are perfect for the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail,” he stated in Bengaluru yesterday.

Engineered for high-speed connectivity between cities located 150-200 km apart, these trains will reach a maximum speed of 130 km/h. Similar to the Vande Bharat trains, the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail boasts faster acceleration and deceleration, significantly reducing travel times, according to the Minister.

The NaMo Bharat trains promise a world-class travel experience, with the first rake manufactured at ICF, Chennai. They aim to replace the existing mainline EMUs (MEMU), providing a metro-like experience with options for both seating and standing.

Each 12-coach train can accommodate 1,150 seated passengers and 2,058 standing passengers. Unlike traditional metros that primarily serve urban stations, the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail will connect inter-city destinations, effectively linking urban centres with their surrounding areas and catering to a broader travel range.

The trains feature cushioned sofas for seating and air-conditioned coaches. While many observers note a resemblance to the Vande Bharat Express, the NaMo Bharat Rapid Rail offers more characteristics of suburban metro trains, including automatic sliding doors and engines at both ends. Additionally, the service will be unreserved, enabling passengers to purchase travel tickets just before departure.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching