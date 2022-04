April 13, 2022

G. Annapoornadevi (73), wife of late Ramaiah and a resident of Sathagalli ‘A’ Layout, passed away in city on Monday following a heart attack.

She leaves behind children Dr. B. Ravi Kishore, B. Kirankumar and B. Sugandhinidevi and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday, according to family sources.