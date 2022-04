April 13, 2022

Rukmanamma (97), wife of late Subramanya Shetty and a resident of Hebbal 2nd Stage, passed away yesterday morning at her residence in city. A native of Tagadur village in Nanjangud taluk, she leaves behind four sons, four daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Hebbal Burial Grounds yesterday evening, according to family sources.