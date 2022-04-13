Harikatha, music concerts rent the air
Photo News

Harikatha, music concerts rent the air

April 13, 2022

Vid. Yagnesh H. Surathkal rendering Harikatha at Sri Prasanna Parvati Kalyana Mantapa in V.V. Mohalla yesterday as part of 28th Ramanavami Sangeethotsava-2022 organised by Sri Ramaseva Mandali Charitable Trust, Mysuru North. Picture right: Chilkunda Sisters — Vidu. Indu Nagaraj and Vidu. Lakshmi Nagaraj — presenting vocal duet at Ganavisharadha Sri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Sita Rama Mandira on Narayana Shastry Road in city last evening as part of the 106th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival. They are accompanied by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath on violin, Vid. Keshavadath on mridanga and Vid. Shamith Gowda on ghata.

Vid. Vignesh Eshwaran, accompanied by R.K. Sriram Kumar on violin, Arun Prakash on mridanga and Bharghava Halambi on kanjira, presenting a Classical Music at Alamma Choultry in Srirampet yesterday as part of the 132nd Sri Ramotsava celebrations organised by Sri Ramabhyudhaya Sabha Public Charitable Trust. Picture right: Sri Ramabhyudhaya Sabha Public Charitable Trust President Dr. N. Sriram lighting the lamp during the inauguration of the 132nd Sri Ramotsava on Apr. 10 in the presence of classical singer Padma Bhushan Vidu. Sudha Raghunathan, Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy of VPAC and Vidu. Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra of Nrityalaya.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching