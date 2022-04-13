Harikatha, music concerts rent the air

April 13, 2022

Vid. Yagnesh H. Surathkal rendering Harikatha at Sri Prasanna Parvati Kalyana Mantapa in V.V. Mohalla yesterday as part of 28th Ramanavami Sangeethotsava-2022 organised by Sri Ramaseva Mandali Charitable Trust, Mysuru North. Picture right: Chilkunda Sisters — Vidu. Indu Nagaraj and Vidu. Lakshmi Nagaraj — presenting vocal duet at Ganavisharadha Sri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Sita Rama Mandira on Narayana Shastry Road in city last evening as part of the 106th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival. They are accompanied by Vid. Sumanth Manjunath on violin, Vid. Keshavadath on mridanga and Vid. Shamith Gowda on ghata.

Vid. Vignesh Eshwaran, accompanied by R.K. Sriram Kumar on violin, Arun Prakash on mridanga and Bharghava Halambi on kanjira, presenting a Classical Music at Alamma Choultry in Srirampet yesterday as part of the 132nd Sri Ramotsava celebrations organised by Sri Ramabhyudhaya Sabha Public Charitable Trust. Picture right: Sri Ramabhyudhaya Sabha Public Charitable Trust President Dr. N. Sriram lighting the lamp during the inauguration of the 132nd Sri Ramotsava on Apr. 10 in the presence of classical singer Padma Bhushan Vidu. Sudha Raghunathan, Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy of VPAC and Vidu. Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra of Nrityalaya.