‘Nadoja’ awards conferred

Sitting from left: Noted writer and linguist Prof. T.V. Venkatachala Sastry, folk scholar Go.Ru. Channabasappa and Sanskrit scholar Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple-Mysuru, who were conferred with ‘Nadoja’ award at the 30th Convocation of Hampi Kannada University yesterday, are seen with (standing from right) Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. Tejasvi V. Kattimani, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Hampi Kannada University VC Dr. S.C. Ramesh and others.
