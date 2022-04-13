Winners of Rotary Premier League

Team Mysore Maharajas (Zone-7 team) won the first edition of Rotary Premier League held at Mangaluru recently. In all, six teams from different zones of Rotary District 3181 participated in the event at Sahyadri Cricket Grounds. Zone-7 team owners were Rtn. S. Raghavendra (not in picture), Rtn. R. Venkatesh (extreme left) and Rtn. MCS Manohara (extreme right). Players included (standing from left) Rtn. Naveen Chandra (Captain), Rtn. Madhu, Rtn. Balasubramanian, Rtn. Vinay, Rtn. Veerappan Aiyappan, Rtn. Shashivarnan, Rtn. Rakesh Babu; (sitting from left) Rtn. Elizar Milton, Rtn. Madhusudan and Rtn. Naveen Kumar.
