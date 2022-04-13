Nurses take to Archery for recreation
April 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: An archery camp was organised by Tiger Adventure Foundation (TAF) in association with Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Gold for the Nurses of Mysuru city, at Seervi Samaj in city recently.

About 16 Nurses from DRM Multi-Speciality Hospital and ClearMedi Radiant Hospital, Mysuru, participated in the Archery Camp. Of them, three Nurses from DRM Multi-Speciality Hospital excelled in the Archery classes by hitting the target.

They were trained by Charan Ashwath, R. Santosh and Sharath from The Mountain Goat. Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Rukmini Chandran, Director, National Adventure Foundation, Mysuru. Others present on the occasion include Pratibha, President of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Gold, Dr. B.H. Manjunath, Director, DRM Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dr. B.N. Rashmi, Associate Professor, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and DSD Solanki, Trustee & Chairman of TAF.

