Prize winners of Golf Championship

Following are the prize winners of 32nd Edition of Saanvi Technologies LLC, Michigan, USA, Golf Championship – 2022 held at J.W. Golf Club in city on Apr. 9 and 10:
Strokeplay Gross: M.G. Chengappa (73 Gross) – Winner; Deepak Kumar Jain (74 Gross) – Runner.
Strokeplay Net (H/C 0 to 12): Phalguna V. Urs (65 Net) – Winner; Col. B.N. Somanna (67 Net) – Runner.
Strokeplay Net (H/C 13 to 18): G.B. Hiremaneyavar (66 Net) – Winner; Gayathri Mohan (66 Net) – Runner.
Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 18): T.N. Parthasarathi (40 Points) – Winner; Mahen Mallinath (39 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over Pradeep Kumar Das, Kulwanth Singh)
Stableford Net (H/C 19 to 24): K.B. Kushalappa (40 Points) – Winner (Better Back 6 Over Priya Kushalappa); Priya Kushalappa (40 Points) – Runner.
Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Seniors above 65 years: R. Madhusudan (35 Points) – Winner; M.B. Nanaiah (34 Points) – Runner (Better Back 9 Over N. Parameshwar).
Stableford Net (H/C 0 to 24) for Super Seniors above 75 years: S.K. Ramalinge Gowda (33 Points) – Winner.
Best Outstation Golfer (Stable Ford Net H/C 0 to 24): Pradeep Kumar Das (39 Points) – Winner.
Best Information Technology Golfer (Stable Ford Net H/C 0 to 24): Raghava Lingegowda (36 Points) – Winner (Better Back 6 Over S. Amit).
Best Lady Golfer (Stable Ford Net H/C 0 to 24): Smitha S. Prabhakar (33 Points) – Winner.
Nearest to the Pin – 2nd Hole: J.N. Arjun (4 Feet 5 Inches) – Winner; 6th Hole: Lt. Gen. P.C. Thimmaya (1 Feet 8 Inches) – Winner; 12th Hole: H. Akshay (9 Feet) – Winner.
Nearest to the Crooked Line Drive – 16th Hole: C.B. Changappa (On The Line) – Winner.
A total of 191 players took part in the Championship sponsored by Saanvi Technology, Mysuru (Yashasvi Shankar), according to a press release from JWGC Hon. Secretary M.R. Mohan Kumar and Tournament & Handicap Sub-Committee Chiraman K.S. Sudheer Bhatt.
