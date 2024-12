December 30, 2024

G. Hanumantha Raya (81), retired Police Inspector and a resident of Gayathripuram, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his sons M.H. Kiran (State Vice-President of KPCC Backward Classes Department) and M.H. Arun, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.