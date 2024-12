December 30, 2024

Lateefa Banu (68), wife of late Syed Ghouse Peer, a cloth merchant at Meena Bazar, passed away following a heart attack yesterday.

She leaves behind one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. She is the sister of late Allah Bakash, former President of Mysore (City) District Congress Committee Minority Department.

Namaz-e-Janaza was performed yesterday after Asar Salath at Masjid-e-Azam on Ashoka Road, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.