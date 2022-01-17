G.T. Dinesh Kumar takes over as MUDA Commissioner

January 17, 2022

Says he is confident of overcoming challenges

Mysore/Mysuru: KAS Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar took over as the new Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by signing files at the MUDA Office on JLB Road here this morning.

The Government on Friday, had appointed Dinesh Kumar, who was serving as the Administrative Officer of Malaprabha Catchment Area Development Authority at Belagavi as MUDA Commissioner in place of Dr. D.B. Natesh, who was posted as CESC General Manager in Mysuru.

Speaking to presspersons after assuming charge, Dinesh Kumar said that it is the dream of every official in the State to serve in Mysuru. “I too had dreamt of serving at Mysuru and this has now been realised with the Government posting me as MUDA Commissioner. I have come here with great hopes of taking Mysuru to further glory. I will strive to work in co-ordination with officials, elected representatives and members of the public,” he pointed out.

Noting that Mysuru is the fastest growing city in the State after Bengaluru and several private layouts are coming up in Mysuru, Dinesh Kumar said that he will study about the real challenges ahead and work with confidence for overcoming them.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Development Officer Jaisimha and other officials were present.

Dinesh Kumar’s appointment as the new MUDA Commissioner came within minutes of Dr. Natesh taking over as MUDA Commissioner for the third time on Jan. 14 after he (Natesh) succeeded in getting a stay order from Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against Jan. 10 order transferring him out of MUDA without any posting.

As the Government issued a fresh order appointing Dinesh Kumar, Dr. Natesh left the MUDA Office on Friday, just minutes after he had re-assumed charge.

It may be recalled here that Dr. Natesh, who was first appointed as MUDA Commissioner in May 2020, was transferred from the post in June 2021. But just a day after his transfer then, the Government issued a fresh order asking him to continue in the post, which he held until Jan.10, 2022.

Meanwhile, Dr. Natesh, who is miffed over his frequent transfers, is said to be seriously considering quitting Government service. He is said to be particularly upset about the way he was shunted out as MUDA Commissioner, though he had brought a stay from the KAT against his transfer.