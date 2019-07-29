Main Storm Water Drain in city turns a sewage pond

July 29, 2019

Mysuru: Sewage water flowing in storm water drains is not an unusual phenomenon in city which could be in extensions. But imagine that right in the heart of city ! It is incredible, but true.

The huge drain (Dodda Mori or Dalvoy Lake valley) running from Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office on JLB Road to Sewage Farm constructed by spending crores of rupees to transport rain water is now filled with trash with a lot of sewage water also getting into it causing concern among the residents.

Just before the rainy season, the drain was supposed to have been cleaned. But no Corporator of officials bothered to inspect the cleanliness or the efficiency of the work done. The residents bear the brunt of standing the obnoxious stench emanating from the drain cursing the civic body.

The drain from MUDA office till Hayagreeva College is literally dry with no flow. The Under Ground Drain (UGD) water from nearby roads is said to be entering the huge drain at the corner of Freedom Fighters’ Park which is just beside the drain. The sewage water is said to be predominantly flowing from Sunnadakeri and entering the huge drain close to Chamaraja Double Road. The morning walkers at the Park who aspire to breathe some fresh air are generously gifted the stench.

Sewage pond!

The huge drain in question running behind the Mosque on Chamaraja Double Road has literally become a sewage pond. A warning is also written on the drain parapet not to litter in the drain but sounds like a mockery when the drain itself is filled with sewage water. The traders on Chamaraja Double Road complain of the stench but to no avail.

Plants in drain!

The drain passing near Tyagaraja Road has a copious growth of plants some as tall as an average human. If a person accidentally falls there it is almost impossible to survive or get retrieved. Added to the misery is that there is no proper parapet for the drain with people walking apprehensively near the drain.

Ward 23 Corporator Prameela Bharath agrees that sewage water has been entering the drain for the last ten years. She said that trash falling into the drain has been controlled and there is a proposal to fix grills to the drain in that context. She added that District Minister had visited the spot and had given suggestions to Corporators to solve the problem.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Corporator B.V. Manjunath said that the drain running from Cheluvamba Agrahara to Kempananjamma Agrahara was laid with concrete at a cost of Rs. 5.5 crore. There are many houses close to the drain near Tyagaraja Road which is not accessible by an earth mover to clean the drain.

No UGD water is entering the drain in Ward 51. The portion near Yelethota has a lot of shrubs grown near the drain posing hindrance for cleaning, which has been discussed with officials, explained Manjunath adding that UGD water is entering the drain in Ward 23 which should be tackled.

