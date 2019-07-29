I have not sold myself: A.H. Vishwanath

July 29, 2019

Bengaluru: Disqualified JD(S) MLA A.H. Vishwanath has maintained that he has not sold himself and that he was always indebted to the voters of Hunsur Assembly segment.

In a letter addresses to the people of Hunsur Assembly Constituency, Vishwanath said that all the allegations made by his political opponents that he had sold himself for a price, was totally baseless.

Noting that it was his responsibility to tell the people under what circumstances he was forced to quit, Vishwanath said that he was indebted to every voter of Hunsur for electing him.

Listing out the reasons for his quitting, Vishwanath said that many incidents that hurt his pride, personality and popularity took place recently and that is why he was forced to resign his Assembly seat.

Claiming that dominative forces were trying to silence him, Vishwanath rubbished the false rumour being spread about his resignation.

Stating that he could not tolerate the insult on his self respect, Vishwanath said that he was deeply upset over the moves made against him to finish him off both politically and personally.

Declaring that he will soon be visiting the constituency and meet the people, the disqualified JD(S) MLA said that he will come up with the true facts behind his resignation.

Vishwanath, in his letter, appealed the people not to pay heed to any speculations or rumours about him.

Will move SC

Meanwhile, Vishwanath has dubbed Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s disqualifying him along with 16 other rebel MLAs, as a pre-meditated one.

In his reaction to the Speaker’s decision, Vishwanath who is reportedly staying at a Mumbai Hotel along with other rebel MLAs, said that he and all the other disqualified MLAs (Thirteen from the Congress and three from the JD-S) will move the Supreme Court (SC) questioning the Speaker’s order disqualifying them.

Claiming that Speaker Ramesh Kumar had acted in an arbitrary manner, Vishwanath said that the Speaker’s decision was pre-determined and was announced in haste, without following the procedure.

Maintaining that he and all the other disqualified Legislators did not resign for money, Vishwanath accused the Speaker of not taking into consideration their (rebels) contention on quitting the Assembly.

