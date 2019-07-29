Modi to feature in Discovery Channel’s Man Vs Wild on Aug. 12
July 29, 2019

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar on Aug. 12 when he ventures into the wilderness of Uttarakhand along with Bear Grylls, the host of the popular television show ‘Man Vs Wild’ on Discovery Channel.

The Discovery Channel has issued a statement saying the special episode featuring survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in the India’s Jim Corbett National Park, will be a “frank and freewheeling journey.” 

In a clip of the show that was shared by Grylls on his Twitter account, PM Modi can be seen riding a small dinghy in a river along with the adventure travel show host.

The Man Vs Wild episode will premiere on Aug. 12 at 9 pm (IST) and will be shown in more than 180 countries across the world.

