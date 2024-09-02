Gandhi Bhavan coming up near new DC’s Office in city

September 2, 2024

Department of Information & Public Relations executing the works

Mysuru: A Gandhi Bhavan to spread the messages of ‘Father of Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi is silently taking shape near the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar in city.

The 70 percent of the works have been completed, with the works undertaken on 100×100 feet site at one-acre land identified for the purpose, at an estimated cost of Rs. 500 crore.

This is in addition to the Gandhi Bhavan, with a replica of Sabarmati Ashram, recreated at the entrance of Manasagangothri, the Post-Graduate campus of University of Mysore (UoM).

Mysuru, popular as Cultural City, has a significant imprint in Indian Freedom Movement. Taking this into cognisance, there was a persistent demand to build Gandhi Bhavan to keep the legacy of several freedom fighters alive. Now, with the ongoing works on Gandhi Bhavan, the tourists visiting the city will be having yet another must visit spot on their itinerary, at least by this year end.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his first term in office had allocated funds in the Budget of 2016-17 for the construction of Gandhi Bhavan at all the district headquarters.

The Gandhi Bhavan will exhibit rare features, related to the thinking, ideology, principles and contributions of Gandhiji to the Freedom Movement. Gandhiji’s austere lifestyle, his participation in Satyagraha and the encouragement to cottage industries and concern towards children, women, dalits, backward classes among several other rare qualities of Gandhiji will be on display here.

The additional facilities to come up are: Library, reading room, multipurpose auditorium, training centre and photo gallery depicting the life of Gandhiji, auditorium with 100-seating capacity, interior containing beautiful artefacts and the office room. The building will also have a ramp facility for the ease of specially-abled visitors to access the same on a wheel chair.

The lawn outside will also have a myriad artefacts related to Gandhiji, along with the photos of Freedom Movement and a replica of Gyarah Murti installed in front of the old Parliament House in Delhi. It is intended to hold year-round activities at Gandhi Bhavan, along with conducting training workshops and hosting programmes to spread the ideology propagated by Gandhiji among the youths.

The Department of Information and Public Relations is entrusted with the task of constructing Gandhi Bhavan building. A District-level Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, has been constituted to oversee the maintenance of the facility, with Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) as its Members and the District Information Officer as its Member-Secretary.