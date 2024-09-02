Warriors are Champions

September 2, 2024

After winning KPL in 2014, Mysore Warriors lift Maharaja Trophy in 2024

Team Captain Karun Nair declared as ‘Man of the Series’

Bengaluru: Mysore Warriors ended their 10-year title drought by emerging as champions of KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy – 2024 defeating Bengaluru Blasters by a margin of 45 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here yesterday.

The Warriors, led by Karun Nair, who was named as the Captain for the third consecutive year, showcased their scintillating skills putting on stellar performances throughout the tournament (Aug. 15 – Sept.1) to lift the Maharaja Trophy.

Mysore Warriors, who had won the title in 2014 (Karnataka Premier League, now Maharaja Trophy) were in the hunt for the elusive trophy with the team management coming up with different strategies year-after-year.

Finally, the Warriors were able to put their hands on the coveted trophy last night after missing out in the last two seasons of the premier tournament.

Previously, the Warriors had to bow out in the semifinal stage in 2022 and had ended up being the runners-up last year.

On Saturday, Mysore Warriors defeated Hubli Tigers in the second semi-final that boosted the team’s confidence further which led to the team crushing Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters, the table toppers, by a margin of 45 runs in the finals.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar handing over the winners’ cheque to Mysore Warriors Captain Karun Nair as Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat looks on.

Strong Beginning

Put into bat first, Mysore Warriors were off to a strong start with S.U. Karthik (71) smashing the Bengaluru Blasters bowlers to boundaries. Though, fellow opener C.A. Karthik (3) fell to M.G. Naveen in the fourth over, skipper Karun Nair, who came in at No.3, joined S.U. Karthik to help Warriors reach 51/1 by the end of the powerplay.

The carnage continued with both Karthik and Karun Nair hitting boundaries on regular intervals. While, Karthik brought up his third half century of the season in just 30 balls, Karun Nair completed yet another half century in 40 balls. The 81-run stand between Karthik and Karun ended in 14th over when Karthik was outfoxed by Shubang Hegde.

Harshil Darmani, who walked in a No. 4, could not add much as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kranthi Kumar in 15th over. With the score at 119/3 and still five overs remaining, Manoj Bhandage and Karun Nair unleashed yet another run-carnage smashing the Bengaluru Blasters bowlers all over the park. Karun Nair’s first 34 balls saw 32 runs, he broke the shackles in the 16th over taking Shubhang Hegde for a six over extra cover. Manoj Bhandage (44 not out in just 13 balls) also got going with two sixes in the same over. Karun Nair then took down Lavish Kaushal in the 17th over, creaming 16 runs and completing a 40 ball fifty. Bhandage and Karun Nair put on 48 runs in 14 balls until Nair holed out to L.R. Chethan at long on, off M.G. Naveen. Mysore Warriors were at 167/4 in 17.3 overs. Bhandage hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over, while J. Suchith (7 not out) remained unbeaten in a 40-run alliance to power Mysore Warriors to 207/4.

In response to Mysore, the Bengaluru Blasters were derailed early by Vidyadhar Patil as he castled Mayank Agarwal (6) with a peach of a delivery in the first over and followed it up with the wicket of Bhuvan Raju (1) in the third over. Dhanush Gowda struck in his first delivery to remove S. Rakshith (5) as Bengaluru Blasters finished their powerplay precariously placed at 39/3. Opener L.R. Chethan (51) was the exception as he struck three fours and four sixes to a glitzy 29 ball 50 until he was bagged by K. Gowtham in the 10th over. Gowtham also picked Shubhang Hegde (5) earlier to leave Bengaluru Blasters at 72/5 in 10 overs. It was curtains for Blasters soon as Suraj Ahuja (8), Aniruddha Joshi (18) and M.G. Naveen (17) fell cheaply. Kranthi Kumar (39 not out) fought back with two fours and three sixes but his efforts were purely consolatory. Bengaluru Blasters finished at 162/8 in 20 overs.

Jubilant Mysore Warriors fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last night.

Brief Scores

Mysore Warriors 207/4 in 20 overs (S.U. Karthik 71, Karun Nair 66, Manoj Bhandage 44 not out, M.G. Naveen 2/44, Kranthi Kumar 1/23) beat Bengaluru Blasters 162/8 in 20 overs (L.R. Chethan 51, Kranthi Kumar 39 not out, Aniruddha Joshi 18, Vidyadhar Patil 3/19, K. Gowtham 2/23).

Man of the Match : S.U. Karthik (Mysore Warriors)

Man of the Series : Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Fair Play Award of the Series : Subhang Hegde (Bengaluru Blasters)

Most Trusted Player of the Series : Abhinav Manohar (Shivamogga Lions) — 507 runs

Player of the Series : Manoj Bhandage (Mysore Warriors) — 292 runs, 8 wickets

Bowler of the Series : L.R. Kumar (Hubli Tigers) — 17 wickets

Batsman of the Series : Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors) — 560 runs

Strong Foundation Award : J. Suchith (Mysore Warriors) — 161 runs/ 12 wickets

Firstly, I thank Goddess Chamundeshwari for showering blessings on us; the people of Mysuru for their continuous support over the past 10 years; Mysore Warriors fan-base which boosted the confidence of the team and the support staff who helped us emerge as champions and bring back the trophy home. — Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysore Warriors and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi