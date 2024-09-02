Kodavas seek MP’s support for long-pending demands

September 2, 2024

Mysuru: The United Kodava Organisation (UKO) has formally appealed to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to address the long-standing demands of the Kodava ethnic community.

This appeal follows a meeting of the UKO delegation led by President Kokkalemada Manju Chinnappa with the MP in Mysuru on Friday.

Yaduveer assured the delegation of his unwavering support. He committed to advancing the community’s concerns with dedication, promising to navigate the necessary processes to achieve a positive and effective resolution.

The delegation, which included notable dignitaries such as former Education Minister of Karnataka and current MLC Adagur H. Vishwanath, played a crucial role in highlighting the community’s needs. Vishwanathprovided valuable insights into the issues and stressed the urgency of addressing them.

Three primary demands

• Inclusion of Kodava community in the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBC) to ensure equitable opportunities in education, employment and governance.

• Inclusion of Kodava Language in Central Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages (SPPEL) and Augmenting Study Materials in Indian Languages through Translation and Academic Writing (ASMITA) Projects to preserve and promote Kodava thakk, which is on the brink of extinction.

• Inclusion of Kodava Language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to recognise and protect the linguistic and cultural identity of the Kodava community.

The delegation emphasised the historical struggles of the Kodava community since Kodagu’s integration with Karnataka in 1956.

They argued that these demands are crucial for the preservation of Kodava language and culture and for gaining access to enhanced educational and employment opportunities through OBC status. Constitutional recognition of the Kodava language would further solidify its protection and promotion.

The UKO delegation comprised Cheppudira Suju Karumbaiah, Kallichanda Robin Subbaiah, Nellamakkada Jeffrey Madaiah, Ajnikanda Suraj Thimmaiah, Machamada Ramesh, Boliyangada Bopanna, Pudiyokkada Dinesh, Machanada Aruna Somaiah, Theethimada Bose Aiyappa, Ponjanda Giri, Chiriyapanda Vishu Kalappa, Kotrangada Pemmaiah, Cheppudira Prathima Karumbaiah, Kallichanda Deena Uthappa, Bollachettira Myna Kalappa and Kokkalemada Rathi Kushalappa.