CM orders re-conduct of Gazetted Probationers Exam

September 2, 2024

Bengaluru: Days after many aspirants demanded a re-exam following gross errors in translation of question papers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) this morning, to re-conduct the Gazetted Probationers Exam (Group A and B posts) for 384 posts, which included 40 KAS posts, within two-months.

There was public outcry, especially from Kannada organisations and other quarters after the question papers for the Gazetted Probationers Exam held by the KPSC on Aug. 27 across the State, was found to be full of translational errors, which had reportedly confused the examinees a lot.

Taking to X this morning to announce the re-conduct of the Exam, CM Siddaramaiah said that he came to know of the discrepancies in the question papers, following which he has ordered the KPSC to conduct the re-exam in two months in a fair manner without giving no scope for any lapses, errors or discrepancies, so as to ensure justice to all the aspirants.