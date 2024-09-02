MUDA site scam: MLA files Lokayukta case against two former Commissioners

September 2, 2024

Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing political slugfest and legal battles surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against two former MUDA Commissioners.

In his complaint, submitted on Saturday, Srivatsa has accused former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar — both Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers — of serious irregularities in land allotment during their tenures.

“These irregularities have inflicted a staggering loss of Rs. 5,000 crore on the State exchequer. Dr. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar grossly misused their official powers, resulting in significant financial damage. A criminal investigation is necessary, and officials must be held accountable for these losses,” Srivatsa asserted.

The complaint, lodged with the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Lokayukta, also names the MUDA Special Land Acquisition Officer, the Town Planner Member and the Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Srivatsa further alleged that after joining the MUDA Board, he discovered that sites were illegally allocated in a 50:50 ratio, covering approximately 5 lakh square feet. Despite writing to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, urging action against the former Commissioners and other officials, no measures have been taken, he stated.

“I request an immediate investigation, the filing of criminal charges against the involved officials, and an order for their arrest to ensure they compensate the Government for the losses they caused,” Srivatsa demanded.

He also called for the cancellation of all site allotments made under the 50:50 ratio and insisted that the financial losses be recovered directly from the guilty officers.