In Briefs

Gandhi Jayanti contests

September 30, 2019

The Department of Women and Child Development has organised various contests for children marking Gandhi Jayanti. On Oct. 2 at 10.30 am, drawing and essay contests will be held for children in the age group of 5 to 16 years at District Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Bannimantap here. For details, call Ph: 0821-2495486.

At T. Narasipur

A drawing contest is organised for children in the age group of 5 to 16 years on Oct. 2 at 10 am at Sthree Shakti Bhavan in T. Narasipur. Interested children should register their names before 5 pm on Oct. 1 at the Office of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). For details, call Ph: 08227-261267. Contests for children from 9 to 16 years will be organised in drawing, handicrafts, theatre activity, Yoga, Karate, music and group dance on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 5 pm at Sthree Shakti Bhavan in T. Narasipur.  Registration can be done at the Office of the CDPO. For details, call Ph: 08227-261267.

