In Briefs

Winners of selfie with heritage building

September 30, 2019

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has announced the list of winners of ‘Selfie with Heritage Building’ photography contest organised by it as part of Dasara-2019. Srikanta, a resident of No.1434/2, 3rd Main, 6th Cross, Krishnamurthypuram has bagged the first prize, while B.K. Mahima, a resident of No.381, Railway Layout, Sharadadevinagar, Bogadi has bagged the second prize and Madeeha Khan of Teresian College, Siddarthanagar has bagged the third prize, according to a press release from the Deputy Director of the Department.

