The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has announced the list of winners of ‘Selfie with Heritage Building’ photography contest organised by it as part of Dasara-2019. Srikanta, a resident of No.1434/2, 3rd Main, 6th Cross, Krishnamurthypuram has bagged the first prize, while B.K. Mahima, a resident of No.381, Railway Layout, Sharadadevinagar, Bogadi has bagged the second prize and Madeeha Khan of Teresian College, Siddarthanagar has bagged the third prize, according to a press release from the Deputy Director of the Department.
Winners of selfie with heritage buildingSeptember 30, 2019
