Register for Dasara Film Festival

Register for Dasara Film FestivalSeptember 30, 2019
The registration for Dasara Film Festival is being done at Kalamandira and at Inox Multiplex where Kannada and world cinemas would be screened on three screens. Only people above 18 years are allowed to register for international movies on production of a copy of age proof and two photos. The registration fee is Rs. 400 and for students Rs. 200 (College ID to be produced). For details, call Mob: 94480-92049.
