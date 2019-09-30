Glittering profession

September 30, 2019

Sir,

This refers to the Weekend Star Supplement titled “Gold in the Gutters” (SOM dated Sept.21). It is an absorbing report throwing light on a fascinating and little-known profession of gold hunters who make a living by diving into the river, scouring the gutters near jewellery shops on Ashoka Road and sieving the sludge to extract tiny gold particles.

At the same time, going through the hard life of these simple people must be a humbling feeling for all of us. To think that men and women are driven to make a living in tents and engaged in this profession doing very hard and painstaking work for years is a tribute to their ingenuity that life teaches.

At the same time it does not mean that they become rich but only manage to make a living and the bonhomie amongst them is an exemplary spirit of co-operation devoid of jealousy.

– H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana on email, Saraswathipuram, 24.9.2019

