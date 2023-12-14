Gandhi Shilp Bazaar – 2023

December 14, 2023

Handicrafts & Handloom Expo-cum-Sale at JSS Mysore Urban Haat from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: For the development, prosperity and survival of Indian Handicrafts, the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, as a national-level nodal agency, provides an exhibition and marketing system by organising several fairs every year to provide a direct market to artisans. One such important event, Gandhi Shilp Bazaar is being organised in Mysuru at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal.

The All India Handicrafts & Handloom Expo-cum-Sale will be inaugurated by MP Pratap Simmha tomorrow (Dec. 15) at 4 pm. MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside. Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Shivaraj S. Tangadagi will be the chief guests. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Commissioner of Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, K. Vivekanandan, KSHDCL-Bengaluru Managing Director Dr. G. Vishwanath, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Director Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Regional Director, O/o DCH, Ministry of Textiles, Chennai, M. Prabhakaran and Assistant Director, HSC, O/o DCH, Ministry of Textiles, Mysuru, K.S Sunilkumar will be the guests of honour.

The Expo-cum-Sale will be open from Dec. 15 to 24 between 10.30 am and 9 pm. Entry is free.

The objective of this programme is to provide a direct marketing platform to various artisans from different parts of the country. Participating artisans are planning to use their handicrafts to create innovative designs for the market, knowing the needs and tastes of the consumers. Around 100 artisans, handloom weavers, including national and State award winning artisans from all States of the country will unveil their masterpieces at the exhibition in Mysuru.

Wood Carving, Stone Sculpture, Bronze Idols, Wood Hanging Art, Earthen Pottery, Paper, Carpet, Cotton Jamaka, Imitation Jewellery, Wood Carved Artifacts, Batik, Kalamkari Painting, Leather Charms, Thanjavur, Mysore Style Painting, Artistic Leather Slippers, Channapatnam Dolls, Embroidery Art, Chhattisgarh Dhokra Casting, Maheshwari of Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi Sarees, Patola Sarees of Gujarat, Pattachitra of Odisha, silver fine design items, Shitala Patti, Bamboo-cane items, Chikan embroidery, Bamboo art items of Meghalaya, Dry plovers, Gujarati handicrafts and Garments, handicrafts of Rajasthan and embroidered items, artistic metalwork of Uttar Pradesh, artistic Stoneware, printed textiles, Madhubani painting of Bihar, Phulkari fabrics of Punjab, Aragini Bangles will be available for viewing and purchase under one roof at this expo.

This fair facilitates direct contact and communication between consumers and producers without middlemen and also facilitates the bonding between consumers and artisans. Free stalls will be given to artisans. In addition, travelling allowance and daily allowance will also be given by the Handicrafts Development Commissioner’s Office.

900 applications: Artisans, who wished to participate in the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar being held at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Mysuru, were invited to apply online. Only 100 artisans were allowed in this fair. However, 900 artisans from across the country had applied.

Artisans who have applied are selected through the portal of the Department and artisans are not allowed to participate in the fair directly. This is an example of the competitive participation of artisans from all over the country in the fair of JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Mysuru.

Since this year, 197 Handicrafts and Handloom fairs are being organised by the Department across the country and it is also special that JSS Mysore Urban Haat has been considered for organising the fairs. Due to the system in JSS Mysore Urban Haat, the patronage expressed by the customers, the affinity, the artistry of the people here, the number of artisans participating in the JSS Mysore Urban Haat has increased and the demand has also increased along with the competition.

For details, contact A. Rakesh Rai of JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Mysuru, on Mob: 85534-16939.