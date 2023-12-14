NHAI’s Rs. 9 crore makeover transforms accident spot

December 14, 2023

Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road upgraded till Chikkahalli to enhance safety and mitigate accidents

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to public concern over a poorly constructed road that led to a series of accidents, resulting in the loss of numerous lives, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken a comprehensive upgrade of the stretch between the Ring Road Junction on T. Narasipur Road and Chikkahalli, investing Rs. 9 crore in the project.

The NHAI has transformed the road into a four-lane thoroughfare and installed a noteworthy 5 ft. tall road divider, now considered the second tallest in the State.

This is one of the busiest roads in Mysuru after the city centre and it connects many outstation destinations and newly formed layouts at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Moreover, there are many educational institutions and spiritual destinations on the stretch that are frequented by people all day long.

The two-and-a-half-kilometre road section, previously identified as a black spot, was prone to accidents due to its narrow design within a significant curve. The unscientific layout rendered vehicles from the opposite direction invisible to drivers, compounded by a slope that resulted in high-speed movements and a series of accidents.

High incidence of accidents

Accidents were prevalent along the stretch between the Ring Road Junction and Police Layout, particularly near Dr. Rajashekar Hospital and the Ring Road Junction curve, both featuring challenging slopes. Despite prior development by NHAI on the Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road, the two roads on the curve were left unaddressed, leading to a high incidence of accidents.

Although road humps, accident zone markings and speed limit signboards were installed, the combination of slopes and resulting speed made sudden braking challenging for drivers, and even zig-zag barricades failed to prevent accidents.

The alarming number of fatalities, including Police personnel, prompted the Police Department to designate these areas as black spots. A formal request was made to NHAI to implement scientifically sound improvements, endorsed by the District Administration.

In response to these concerns, the NHAI has successfully upgraded NH 766, widening the 2.6 km road between the Ring Road Junction and Chikkahalli at a cost of Rs. 3.46 crore per kilometre, taking the total to Rs. 9 crore. The four-lane road, with a width of 60 feet, features a central concrete divider.

Curves minimised

The significant curves on this stretch have been minimised and slopes reduced to enhance safety. The newly constructed 5 ft. tall road divider effectively prevents any crossing by people or animals, contributing to a reduction in accidents.

Similar issues persist in 14 other black spots within Mysuru city, necessitating urgent and scientifically sound repairs to mitigate road accidents. The section of the road from T. Narasipur Ring Road Junction to Chikkahalli falls under Siddarthanagar Traffic Police limits.

Between 2020 and 2023, 50 fatalities and 40 serious injuries have been reported due to accidents on this road. Unfortunately, details from previous years are unavailable, suggesting a significant historical toll that underscores the urgency of addressing road safety concerns on this stretch.