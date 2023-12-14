Visitor gallery passes, entry of PAs banned

December 14, 2023

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced a ban on visitor gallery passes within the Parliament premises, said sources. The information comes amidst a backdrop of heightened security considerations.

Moreover, entry passes for PA of all MPs including Ministers have been revoked with immediate effect. Passes of PA to former MPs have also been revoked. The Speaker called for an all-party floor leader meeting last evening. Om Birla has demanded for a detailed report on how this security breach took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Reports also said that the Speaker has banned the entry of the Personal Assistants (PAs) of the MPs in the House. Before enforcing the ban, Om Birla dubbed the security breach as a serious issue. He also apprised the members that a review of the security arrangements would be done to ensure no such incident takes place in future.

Birla also said that action would be taken as per the probe report. Birla added that what had happened was a matter of concern. He hailed the MPs and the security marshals in the House for nabbing the two persons who had entered the main hall from the visitors’ gallery.