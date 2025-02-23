Garbage dump set on fire at Dasara Expo premises

February 23, 2025

Mysuru: Thick smoke emanating from the garbage heap, which was set on fire at Dasara Exhibition premises, created tension on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, with motorists especially two-wheeler riders finding it difficult to navigate on the smoke-filled Road yesterday.

It is learnt that thermocol, plastics and other items that were used for decoration purpose in the recently held wedding of a Kannada actor and from the expo stalls, were dumped inside the compound of Dasara Exhibition Grounds close to M.G. Road and Mysuru-Nanjangud Road Junction.

At about 3 pm, fire was set to the garbage heap resulting thick black smoke emanating from it. As the fire increased, thick black smoke engulfed M.G. Road and Mysuru-Nanjangud Road forcing motorists to stop their vehicles on the roadside due to poor visibility.

Soon, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot, succeeded in dousing the fire, thus preventing it from spreading further.

It may be recalled that miscreants had set fire to Chamundi Hill on Friday resulting in vast forest land getting destroyed in the fire.

Setting fire to Chamundi Hill: Karnataka Senapade demands arrest of culprits

Demanding the arrest of those who have set fire to Chamundi Hill and stringent action against them, Karnataka Senapade activists staged a protest near the old DC’s Office in city yesterday.

The protesters, who demanded the arrest of the miscreants, also urged for planting of saplings at the forest area of the hill which has been destroyed in the fire besides urging for adequate bandobust at the hill and Police patrolling daily.

Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, Krishnappa, Prabhushankar, Prajesh, Shivalingaiah, Neha, Varakodu Krishnegowda and others took part in the protest.