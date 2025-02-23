Hindu outfits to rally against Udayagiri incident on Feb. 24
February 23, 2025

Mysuru: Condemning the recent stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri Police Station in Mysuru, Hindu organisations have announced a ‘Mysuru Chalo’ protest on Feb. 24, according to Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

The protest, organised by the Rashtra Suraksha Andolana Samithi, is expected to draw thousands of participants.

The march will start from Gun House Circle and proceed to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where a stage programme will be held. The protest aims to send a strong message to those who took the law into their own hands by attacking the Udayagiri Police Station and issuing threats, said Srivatsa.

The demonstration is not only intended to showcase the unity and strength of the Hindu community but also to express solidarity with the Police force in maintaining law and order.

It aims to ensure that the Police can carry out their duties without any undue influence.

Additionally, the protest serves as a warning to the Government to allow the Police to                                    operate effectively.

Srivatsa also mentioned that detailed plans for ‘Mysuru Chalo,’ including the participation of State and national leaders and the event schedule, are currently being finalised.

Permission denied

Meanwhile, the Krishnaraja Police have denied permission to the Dalita Mahasabha to hold a rally accusing the BJP and RSS of being responsible for the stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri. The Mahasabha had planned to organise an awareness rally on Feb. 24 at 11 am, from Gun House Circle to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

In a notice to Mahasabha President S. Rajesh, Krishnaraja Police Inspector stated that the permission was denied based on intelligence reports indicating that the rally could disrupt public peace, incite communal tensions, and pose a law and order risk.

Rajesh confirmed to Star of Mysore that both Krishnaraja and Devaraja Inspectors have asked him to call off the rally because of adverse intelligence reports.

