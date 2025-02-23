Vijayi Maharajadhiraja book released

February 23, 2025

Mysuru, Maratha Kingdoms had similar leanings towards Hindu Dharma: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar

Mysuru: Despite political difference, both Mysuru and Maratha worked for safeguarding Hindu dharma, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar here yesterday.

Speaking after releasing the book ‘Vijayi Maharajadhiraja,’ authored by writer Ka.Sri. Nagaraj at a function jointly organised by Akhila Bharatiya Sahitya Parishat and Sri Janajagarana Trust, Mysuru, at Madhava Krupa on JLB Road, he said, as there was no friendly relationship, the Maratha Kingdom had constant rifts with southern Karnataka region.

“Shivaji Maharaj was at the helm of affairs of Maratha Kingdom when Chikkadevaraja Wadiyar was heading the Mysore Kingdom. While Chikkadevaraja Wadiyar was busy with the expansion and development works, Shivaji Maharaj was also involved in similar activities. Despite political differences, both had similar leaning towards religion,” he added.

Stating that there were scriptures which mentioned Shivaji stayed in Bengaluru, Yaduveer said, both Chikkadevaraja Wadiyar and Shivaji were undisputable Kings when it came to protection of Hindu religion.

Adding that it was important to remember the contributions of both the Kings, Yaduveer said in the days of modern democracy system, there was a need to think in term of following and protecting the Hindu religion and said that the book ‘Vijayi Maharajadhiraja’ which speaks about Shivaji Maharaj must reach everyone.

RSS Senior Pracharak Su. Ramanna, who spoke on the occasion, said the book not only has the details about Shivaji Maharaj but also has the history of those worked towards safeguarding the Maratha Kingdom after the passing away of Shivaji Maharaj.

Writer Ka.Sri. Nagaraj and columnist Ranganath were present on the occasion.