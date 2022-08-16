Garbage mismanagement and poor condition of roads
August 16, 2022

Sir,

I wish to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities the garbage mismanagement on the cross road between Snake Shyam Road and the parallel Main Road in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru.

People throw garbage in polythene bags as well as empty alcohol bottles. Shopkeepers nearby also throw waste from their shops, and as this is adjacent to the drainage, some of the garbage falls into the sewage line, worsening the condition. It emits a foul stench and is breeding insects and germs which are very health hazardous amongst the residents of the locality.

Also, the poor condition of the roads, filled with potholes causing accidents as well as perpetually filled with water during monsoons, is yet another concern, especially due to the existence of many educational institutions in the area.

Although both these issues have been brought to the notice of the municipality several times, no permanent, long-term solutions have been adopted yet.

I once again request the authorities to take necessary steps as early as possible.

– C. Anarghya Aigal, Vijayanagar, 3.8.2022

  1. Arun says:
    August 16, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    Mysore is emulating its Big Brother – Bengaluru. Mysore is transforming from Clean city to Garbage city. This is just the beginning. Things will surely get worse in coming days.

