Ghastly road accident leaves two dead near Hunsur

November 17, 2019

Hunsur: A ghastly road accident that took place near Chilkunda Tobacco Board Cross near Hunsur between a car and a tipper has left two persons travelling in the car dead and leaving three others including a two-year-old baby injured this morning.

The deceased are Kevin (35) and his wife Reena (30), while the injured are Marina and Agaline, sisters of Reena, who have been admitted to B.M. Hospital in Mysuru. However, the baby escaped with bruises. 

The occupants of the car were from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. They were proceeding from Madikeri and when they were taking a turn near Chilkunda Tobacco Board Cross, the tipper (KA-09-C-3783) with the name Sinchana Associates, which came from the opposite direction rammed into the Tata Tiago car (TN-02-BQ-2525) killing Kevin and Reena on the spot. 

Hunsur Rural Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivaprakash and staff, who rushed to the spot, managed to remove the bodies from the mangled car, shifted them to Hunsur General Hospital Mortuary besides shifting the two injured women to hospital. The Police, who conducted Mahazar, registered a case and have launched a hunt to nab the tipper driver, who fled from the spot. 

