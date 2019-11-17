Rangasanchara flagged off
News

Rangasanchara flagged off

November 17, 2019

Rangayana junior artistes to stage plays at nine districts across State

Mysuru: ‘Rangasanchara,’ the 45-day-long touring programme of Mysuru Rangayana Touring Unit, was flagged off by Theatre Director Shripad Bhat at Rangayana premises here this morning.

A group of 15 junior artistes of the repertory and three technicians will be touring Ballari, Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura and Gadag districts as a part of the touring programme.

The team will camp for three days in each district and stage three different plays namely: ‘Arcadiadalli Puck’ directed by Chandradasan of Kerala and ‘Rex Hours Dyno Ekangi Payana’ directed by Shravan Heggodu along with ‘Bendakalu on Toast’ by former Rangayana Director Chidambara Rao Jambe. 

Plays will be staged at District Rangamandira, Ballari (Nov.18-Nov.20), District Rangamandira, Raichur (Nov.22-Nov.24), District Rangamandira, Bidar (Nov.26-Nov.28), District Rangamandira, Kalaburagi (Nov.30-Dec.2), District Rangamandira, Vijayapura (Dec.3-Dec.5),  Vijaya Mahantesh Anubhava Mantapa, Ilkal, Bagalakote (Dec.7-Dec.9), Hagaribommanahalli, Ballari (Dec.11-Dec.13), District Rangamandira, Gadag (Dec.14 and Dec.15), Rangabharati Rangamandira, Hoovinahadagali, Ballari (Dec.16-Dec.18), Rangabharati Basavaraj Rajaguru Open Air Theatre, Dharwad (Dec.19-Dec.21), Chindodi Leela Rangamandira, Belagavi (Dec.22-Dec.24).

Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Touring Unit Head Prakash Garuda and Tour Manager Arasikere Yoganand were present.

