News

Giraffe Mary gives birth to male calf at Zoo

June 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mary, the female giraffe at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has given birth to a healthy male calf on May 30. The Zoo, which is closed for public following the nationwide lockdown due to Corona pandemic, is expected to be open to public in couple of days with orders awaited from the Government.

Including the newly-born calf, the number of the giraffe at the Zoo now stands at 8 with 4 male and 4 female. It may be recalled that another giraffe Kushi had given birth to a male calf on March 8 at the Zoo.

Mysuru Zoo has to its credit of giving giraffe in animal exchange programme to other States. It may be mentioned here that Mysuru Zoo had successfully shifted 14-month-old giraffe ‘Chamarajendra’ to Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden at Guwahati by road (3,200 km) in December last year and had shifted 17-month-old ‘Yadunandan’ to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in April this year to be paired with ‘Gowri’ who was shifted from Mysuru Zoo in 2018.

