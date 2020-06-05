Staggering of visitors, disposable menus

June 5, 2020

Guidelines for hotels, malls, religious places ahead of re-opening

New Delhi: The Centre yesterday released a set of guidelines for religious and commercial establishments set to reopen on Monday (June 8) after a gap of over two months.

As the phase-1 of Unlock India comes into effect on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the places being reopened.

Generic Preventive Measures

The generic preventive measures include simple health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

• Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible.

• Use of face covers/masks to be mandatory.

• Practice hand washing with soap even when hands are not visibly dirty.

• Cover mouth and nose while coughing/ sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and dispose of used tissues properly.

• Spitting should be strictly prohibited.

• Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all.

Religious places shall also ensure

• Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions

• Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises

• Entry only if a person is using face cover/masks.

• Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible

• Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

• Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

• In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

• Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

• Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

• No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. to be allowed inside the religious place.

• Community kitchens at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

• Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

SOPs that shopping malls shall follow

• Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

• Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.

• All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

• The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.

• Adequate manpower shall be deployed by mall management for ensuring social distancing norms.

• All employees who are at higher risk, that is, older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

• Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

• Any shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc. outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.

• Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

• The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

Mysuru District Hoteliers Association held a meeting with its members at the Association office in city this morning to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre. Members were sensitised on the new rules and informative posters were distributed.

SOPs for hotels to follow

• Adequate manpower shall be deployed by hotel management for ensuring social distancing norms.

• Staff should additionally wear gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

• All employees who are at higher risk, that is, older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public. Hotel management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

• Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition, etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.

• Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

• Hand sanitisers must be kept at the reception for guests to use. Guests to sanitizse hands before and after filling relevant forms including A&D register.

• Hotels must adopt contact-less processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet, etc. for both check-in and check-out.

• Luggage should be disinfected before sending it to the rooms.

• Guests who are at higher risk, that is, those who are older, pregnant, or those who have underlying medical conditions are advised to take extra precautions.

• Guests should be advised not to visit areas falling within the containment zone.

• Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the hotel shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.

SOPs for restaurants to follow

• Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of Dine-In. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at customer’s door. Do not handover the food packet directly to the customer.

• The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

• Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

• Only asymptomatic staff and patrons shall be allowed.

• All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks have to be worn at all times inside the restaurant.

• Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

• Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible.

• Adequate manpower shall be deployed by restaurant management for ensuring social distancing norms.

• Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing.

• Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

• Preferably separate entry and exits for patrons, staff and goods/supplies shall be organised.

• Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the restaurant shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.

• Seating arrangements to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted.

• Disposable menus are advised to be used. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

• Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

• Staff / waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.