Gita Samhita-2023 Fest from tomorrow

May 24, 2023

GSSS SSFGC, KRS Road, Metagalli, is hosting the Annual Gita Samhita-2023, a State-level College Fest for all UG students on May 25 and 26 from 9.30 am onwards.  The events are being conducted under the guidance of Dr. T.S. Rakesh, Principal, GSSS SSFGC.  Chief guest Vijayrao, Head of the ICSI, will inaugurate the fest tomorrow in the college auditorium. Vidwan Sridhar Jain, an acclaimed  dancer, will be the guest of honour.

 The fest will feature 18 events including treasure hunt, stock market, best entrepreneur, quiz, debate, dance, drama, etc. The valedictory will be held on May 26 at 5 pm in the College auditorium. This will be followed by a concert by rock band ‘Swarathma.’ UG students from all Colleges may attend.

