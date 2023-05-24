Nidhi Aapke Nikat on May 29

May 24, 2023

The District Outreach Programme under Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 will be conducted by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Mysuru, on May 29 from 9 am onwards at TAPCMS, H.D. Kote, H.B. Road, Mysuru and at Town Municipality auditorium in Pandavapura, Mandya district.

Stakeholders like PF Members, Pensioners, Employers etc. may attend the programme for awareness, queries and information. For details, contact Public Relation Officer (PRO) on Ph: 0821-2599200/ 222 or visit Social Media Platform (@epfomysore) of the Regional Office, Mysuru.