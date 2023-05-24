Pratibha Puraskar for Shivarchaka community students

May 24, 2023

Karnataka Rajya Shivarchaka Kshemabhivruddhi Trust, Mysuru, has invited applications from Shivarchaka community students who have secured above 85 percent marks in SSLC and PUC exams (2022-23) to present Pratibha Puraskar.

Eligible students may send their request letter along with marks card attested by their school HM, Aadhaar Card and mobile number, by post to the Vamadeva, #896, 3rd Main Road, 3rd Cross Road, Kanakadasanagar ‘A’ Block, Mysuru – 22. For details, contact Mob: 94485-76450 or 97313-57585 or 99017-00637.