In Briefs

Pratibha Puraskar for Shivarchaka community students

May 24, 2023

Karnataka Rajya Shivarchaka Kshemabhivruddhi Trust, Mysuru, has invited applications from Shivarchaka community students who have secured above 85 percent marks in SSLC and PUC exams (2022-23) to present Pratibha Puraskar.

Eligible students may send their request letter along with marks card attested by their school HM, Aadhaar Card and mobile number, by post to the Vamadeva, #896, 3rd Main Road, 3rd Cross Road, Kanakadasanagar ‘A’ Block, Mysuru – 22. For details, contact Mob: 94485-76450 or 97313-57585 or 99017-00637.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching