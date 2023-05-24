In Briefs

Road Race: Entries invited

May 24, 2023

Mysuru District Master Athletics and Mysuru District Athletic Association have jointly organised ‘RMM Vijayalakshmi Narayanasingh Memorial Road Race – Run for Health’ athletic event on May 28 starting from the DC’s Office at 6.30 am. The run will be held in various age groups as follows: Below 10 years boys and girls – 100 mts; Below 12 years boys and girls – 1 km; Below 14 years boys and girls – 2 kms; Below 17 years boys and girls – 4 kms; Below 20 years boys and girls – 5 kms; 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-64 years and above 65 years – 1 km.

The first six place winners in each category will be awarded certificates and first three winners will be honoured with                          cash prize. Entry is free and registration is mandatory. Last date to register is May 26 (before 7 pm). For details, registration and to collect chest numbers, visit Propharma Sports, 2511/D, CH 28, New Kantharaj Urs Road, K.G. Koppal, Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru or contact P.G. Satyanarayana on Mob: 99018-41314 or Srikanth on Mob: 97318-08008.

