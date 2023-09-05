Giving up land for industrial development may get you jobs

September 5, 2023

KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh recommends regional offices to give priority to locals when allocating jobs

Mysore/Mysuru: The Industries Department of Karnataka is implementing a novel approach to compensate land-owners who surrender their farmland for the development of industrial estates.

In this unique initiative, job opportunities are provided to those land-owners who have contributed their land, with a preference for them in the allocation process. This strategic move is aimed at mitigating the challenges associated with land acquisition.

Dr. M. Mahesh, the CEO of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), has recommended that regional offices give priority to locals and individuals who have relinquished their land for development when allocating jobs. The KIADB, which operates under the Industries Department, specialises in the development and management of industrial real estate.

Land-owners may find this proposal appealing, as it not only secures them jobs but also grants them the benefits extended by the KIADB following land acquisition. Dr. Mahesh acknowledged the difficulty of persuading land-owners to part with their land, with many such attempts leading to protracted legal disputes.

During a visit to KIADB Regional Office on KRS Road on Saturday, where he met with officers and representatives from Mysuru’s Industrial Associations, the KIADB CEO directed officials to allocate jobs to those who have lost their land in areas such as Kadakola, Immavu, and Adakanahalli, where land has been acquired for industrial development.

Dr. Mahesh said, “Identify qualified members within the families of those who have contributed their land and encourage the industries operating on the acquired land to provide them with job opportunities. This approach will dispel concerns that land-owners will be left jobless and homeless after their land is acquired.”

Additionally, Dr. Mahesh conducted inspections of the Hebbal Industrial Area and the industrial layouts of Kadakola, Immavu, and Adakanahalli. During these visits, he assessed the availability of essential amenities such as roads, water, electricity, and the maintenance of cleanliness.

He urged officials to promptly address the disposal of construction and demolition waste along the roadsides and maintain cleanliness in the designated areas.

On their part, the Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) drew Dr. Mahesh’s attention on bad condition of roads in industrial areas, poor maintenance of streetlights. The Association urged him to form the Mysore Industrial Township Authority or a Special Investment Region.

The Association also demanded the completion of Mysore Export Skills and Basic Training Centre and handing over of the Mysore Printers Cluster land to a Special Purpose Vehicle.

MIA Vice-President P. Vishwanath, Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, as well as KIADB Special Land Acquisition Officer Priyadarshini, Development Officer Sushma, KIADB Assistant Secretary Uppar, MIA Joint Secretary N. Sathish, Treasurer Sreesaila Ramannavar, Manjunath from SC/ST Industries Association, President of MSME Council Ravi Koti, President of Mysore Printers Cluster Satish, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) member Manjunath were present at the meeting.