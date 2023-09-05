9-year-old boy’s death in tiger attack sparks outrage, concern

September 5, 2023

H.D. Kote: A nine-year-old boy, Charan Naik, fell victim to a tiger attack in Kallahatti village, located within the Metikuppe wildlife range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. This heart-wrenching event occurred yesterday.

Young Charan, a second-standard student, was in the company of his parents, Krishna Naik and Mahadevibai, in a field within the village, which falls under H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district. His school had declared a holiday due to a sports meet, prompting his parents to bring him along to the field where they were working.

Charan’s father had instructed him to sit under the comforting shade of a tree while they engaged in harvesting chillies in a nearby field. As the couple was picking chillies around noon, a tiger suddenly attacked Charan, dragging him to a nearby bush. His anguished cries alerted his parents.

The parents, overwhelmed by shock and grief, raised an alarm, drawing the attention of local residents who rushed to the scene. Together, they managed to drive the tiger away, but it left behind the partially consumed remains of the young boy.

Fuelled by frustration and alleging negligence on the part of the Forest Department, the villagers staged a protest with Charan’s dead body.

MLA Anil Chikkamadu was also present. The family refused to shift their son’s body from the protest site and demanded the capture of the tiger, along with appropriate compensation.

The delayed arrival of Forest Department officials further exacerbated the villagers’ outrage.

Orders issued to capture tiger

In response to a report from the Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden issued permission for the capture of the tiger, with all necessary precautions in place.

The order specifically directed the staff to adhere to NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) guidelines. Furthermore, it mandated a medical examination for the captured tiger and submit a report to the PCCF’s Office for further action.