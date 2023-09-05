Human-animal conflict spikes in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan

September 5, 2023

Three including a child killed in separate incidents; Forest Department loses two skilled staff

Madikeri/Mysuru: In an alarming sign of escalating human-animal conflicts in the regions of Kodagu, Mysuru, and Hassan, three individuals, including a child, have tragically lost their lives in recent animal attacks. This calls for immediate action by the State Government and the Forest Minister.

Venkatesh, a skilled member of the Forest Department, met a fatal end on Aug. 31 in Hassan district. He was attempting to tranquillise a wild elephant when he was trampled to death. B. Girish, a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) from the Forest Department, was trampled by a wild elephant at Kedakal near Madikeri in Kodagu district yesterday.

In a separate incident, a nine-year-old boy, Charan Nayak, lost his life in a tiger attack at Kallahatti village within the Metikuppe Wildlife Range, Nagarahole National Park limits, in H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru district.

RRT staff pays with life

In the case of the elephant attack on the RRT staff near Madikeri, Girish, a 35-year-old team member, was part of a 40-member team deployed to drive the wild elephants back into the forest. The tusker had been causing panic among the residents of Kedakal D Block, Karekolli, and the surrounding areas for several days, damaging crops in the process. An operation was initiated following villagers’ complaints to drive the elephant back into the forest.

During the operation, the team attempted to chase the wild elephants herded across the estates of Kedakal back into the forest. They tracked the elephants and used crackers to disperse them. However, a wild tusker retaliated, resulting in a deadly attack on the foresters. While some managed to escape, Girish was caught in the attack.

As they chased the wild elephant, Girish and another team member inadvertently approached the elephant within the forest, leading to the aggressive retaliation. Fortunately, the other staff member escaped unharmed. Girish was rushed to the District Hospital in Madikeri, but he was declared brought dead.

Two more persons chased

Prior to the tusker’s attack on Girish, a carpenter named Murugesh, a resident of Kedakal near Suntikoppa, narrowly escaped death when the same elephant ambushed him while he was riding a bike. He miraculously evaded the elephant but sustained minor injuries when he fell off his bike while fleeing the scene.

The tusker also pursued Mahesh, a resident of Horuru village, but he narrowly escaped by running into the forest, leaving his motorbike behind, which was subsequently damaged by the elephant before it retreated into the Devarakadu forest.

Madikeri Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) A.T. Poovaiah regretted the loss of an honest worker, who had been actively involved in controlling the wild elephant menace. He noted that the staff was well-prepared for the mission, with Girish even carrying crackers in his pockets but could not escape the attack.

The Forest Department has announced a compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to Girish’s family. He is survived by a sister.