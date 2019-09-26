Golden Throne Open for public viewing

September 26, 2019

Mysuru: The gems-and-diamond-studded Golden Throne at Mysore Palace is now open for public viewing. This magnificent throne is a sight to behold and only during Dasara can one see it at Private Durbar Hall in all its resplendent glory.

Public can view it till Oct. 22. It coincides with Palace opening timings from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Apart from the ticket of Rs.70 for adults and Rs.35 for children to gain Palace entry, an additional Rs.50 (same for adults and children) is charged to view the Throne.

Once visitors enter the Private Durbar Hall, they have to pass through a barricade where a wrist band is tied. The band is cut once they move out of the Hall, to prevent duplication. Entry is banned on Sept. 29 (Dasara inauguration) and Oct.7 (Ayudha Puja) from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and on Oct.8 the whole day due to Vijayadashami procession.

The throne, a symbol of power, majesty and prestige, was covered with a white cloth after it was assembled on Sept. 24. Parts of the Golden Throne were kept under tight security at the Palace strong room.

The private Durbar will begin from Sept. 29 where the scion of Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will ascend the Golden Throne every evening at 7 pm to hold the Durbar. The Khas Durbar will be held till Oct.7. Visitor entry is restricted here too.

